Family Demands Answers After Man Shot by Police in South Suburban Dolton

A family in south suburban Dolton launched a demand for answers Sunday after their loved one suffered serious injuries after being shot by police on Halloween night.

The man, who family members identified as Carterris Doty, 19, allegedly raised a gun towards officers, police said. NBC 5 has not independently confirmed the account of events provided by the Dolton Police Department.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. Saturday for a man with a gun near 150th Street and Irving Avenue, Dolton police said in a statement.

The officers found the man and commanded him to show his hands, but he ran away, police said. The officers caught up with him and continued to tell him to show his hands, but the man refused and grabbed a gun from his waistband, police said.

The man eventually turned, “raised his weapon and pointed the weapon at the officers. In turn the officers fired their weapons striking the offender,” police said. Doty was seriously hurt, but his condition stabilized at the hospital.

However, Doty's mother said the information provided by police isn't true.

"I spoke to him last night, and [he said] 'why mom, why so many bullets? I was just walking,'" said Patrice Eason-Watson, Doty's mother. "My son said he did not have a gun, and I believe him."

Officers were wearing functioning body cameras during the shooting, Dolton police said.

Eason-Watson said she is calling for transparency and wants to see the officers' body camera videos as soon as possible.

"I want answers," she stated. "I demand answers. Now."

State police, who are investigating the officers’ use of force, said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. Investigators plan to show the family the video before releasing it to the public.

"The family deserves to know exactly what happened," said Stringer Harris, a community activist. "The community deserves to know exactly what happened."

Doty remained in serious, but stable condition at the hospital Sunday night. Per protocol, the two officers involved in the shooting will remain on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.