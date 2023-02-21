Family Demanding Justice After Rideshare Driver Shot to Death in Little Italy

The family of a rideshare driver who was shot to death Monday night on Chicago’s Near West Side has been left shocked and devastated after the tragedy.

Milton Pillacela Ayora is being remembered by family as a hard worker who was saving up money to buy a house.

Ayora's girlfriend of two years has been left heartbroken and devastated. His father is demanding justice and said his son didn’t deserve this.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Blue Island Avenue Monday night just after 9 p.m.

According to Chicago police, Ayora was stopped at a red light with a 34-year-old passenger.

That’s when police said four men in a silver SUV pulled up and fired shots into their vehicle. The rear window was riddled with bullet holes.

“My deepest and greatest condolences,” Andy Thomashow with the Justice For App Workers Illinois said.

“No one trying to be an honest person trying to make a living should be subjected to this kind of danger,” Thomashow said.

Thomashow added that he’s a retired rideshare driver and was held carjacked at gunpoint while on the job.

“I can’t drive anymore. I’m afraid to drive, I’m literally afraid to drive,” Thomashow told NBC 5.

NBC 5 learned Ayora was driving for Lyft and was on the phone with his brother at the time of the shooting. The 31-year-old was shot in the torso and died at the hospital.

His passenger, whose family believes may have been the intended target, was shot in the legs and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Our prayers go out to the family of both victims, but especially the innocent driver who was caught in the crossfire,” he said. “It’s just a horrible situation.”

Lyft released a statement to NBC 5 about the incident and said, "This is an unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with Mr. Ayora’s loved ones and everyone impacted by this reprehensible incident. We stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigations and are working to get in touch with Mr. Ayora’s family and the rider to offer our support."

Area Three detectives are still investigating the motive of the shooting. Police have not released a description of the suspects. NBC 5 learned the passenger has a history with CPD.