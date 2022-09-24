Family Celebrates Birthday of Missing Postal Worker Kierra Coles as 4 Years Since Disappearance Nears

Family and friends of Kierra Coles, a pregnant Chicago postal worker who disappeared in the fall of 2018, gathered Saturday to celebrate her birthday, but also vowed not to give up hope and to keep the search for her alive.

Karen Phillips, Coles' Mother, was surrounded by love and a number of supporters as she cut her daughter's 30th birthday cake. Coles was three months pregnant when she disappeared on Oct. 18, 2018.

Since then, loved ones have been calling on investigators to be more aggressive in their search efforts.

"As a mother with a broken heart I would just wish somebody would say something, you know, just say something," Phillips stated. "This is four years, so how many more years is it going to take to say anything."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Phillips just hopes her daughter is found safe and says words can't even begin to describe what she and her family have had to endure in the years since Coles' disappearance.

"It's hard for me to stand up here to, you know, describe my feelings or to say what me and my family is going through without my daughter every year," she said. "I pray that I don’t have to do this again, but here I am doing it again."

Phillips said investigators questioned a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance, but said they didn't have enough evidence to file charges.