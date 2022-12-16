Dan Ryan Expressway

Family Begs For Answers After Man Wounded Following Car Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A brutal attack on a Chicago businessman last weekend has his loved ones begging for answers.

Steve Strode was heading home from work early last Saturday morning when family and friends say they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Strode's family, he pulled off a nearby street when two people in the vehicle that caused the collision jumped out and attacked him. Chicago Police says officers found him behind his car in the 100 block of E. Marquette Road, unable to speak.

Will Davis, a longtime friend of Strode, called on witnesses to come forward with a poignant message.

“Somebody saw something. This is what makes you say I need to protect myself. This makes good people aggressive,” Davis said.

Police said the motive for the attack remains unclear and that no arrests have been made.

A prayer vigil organized by the pastor of Pleasant Green Church, where Strode has been a deacon for 25 years, is planned for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. outside University of Chicago Hospital.

