Family Asks for Help in Solving Murder of 12-Year-Old Girl Killed on Birthday

Three months since their daughter was fatally shot on her birthday, the parents of a 12-year-old girl spoke out for the first time, pleading for information about those wanted in her killing.

Nyziereya London Moore was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street in Englewood on March 2 when an unknown assailant opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head, according to authorities.

Nyziereya was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she later passed away. The 12-year-old's death forever changes the lives of her relatives, along with others who gathered at a news conference Sunday.

"People say, I can’t imagine," her mother, Nyree Moore, said. "You don’t want to imagine. You don’t want to wake up without your child. I’m shopping for two kids, not three. We do everything together."

Holding photos of the men police believe are responsible, family members begged for anyone with information to come forward.

"There is no way you as a mother who gave birth to these individuals that are killers and shooters living in your home," said Andrew Holmes, a community activist. "You cannot say that you don’t recognize these individuals."

The family says they won't stop until their daughter' shooters are in a jail cell and off the streets.

"Everyday I gotta get up, and I gotta push through this," Moore said. "Because I wont stop until my baby get justice."

"Justice isn’t going to bring her back but we hope to help somebody else," Lawrence Callicott, Jr. said.