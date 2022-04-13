Family and Neighbors Remember Man Killed in Building Collapse in Chicago

A day after a partial building collapse claimed one life and seriously hurt two others, questions are growing over the condition of the building at 3418 W. Jackson.

NBC 5 spoke with the sister of Anthony Wright, a 52-year-old man who was killed in the collapse - the last victim to be extracted from the building site.

“Oh I’m at a loss for words. I can’t make no sense of this. I can’t wrap my head around this because it’s crazy,” Yolanda Wright said.

Yolanda Wright is the youngest of nine. Anthony was her older brother. She remembers him for being protective and a remarkable father who loved to barbecue for his friends and family.

“There is nothing that his kids didn’t ask for that he went out of his way to give them to him. He made sure that his kids were taken care of well,” Wright said.

Neighbors also remembered the 52-year-old fondly. One man that has lived next door to the Wrights started a fundraising page in their honor.

“He was a real father figure. The kids on the block that didn’t have a father that were running up and down here, he would treat them like on of his own,” Danny White said.

Over the years NBC 5 Investigates found 3418 W. Jackson failed several building inspections. The building also had numerous code violations, including one for failing to maintain exterior walls from holes or break, which could lead to rain and dampness entering the building.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on the tragedy.

“That building is now in serious trouble because the building inspectors have gone through it they have determined that the supports that are necessary the bones have just deteriorated to a point of probably not being able to be salvaged,” Lightfoot said.

While the investigation continues into the deadly collapse, the family is working on making arrangements.

“It’s not right to ask why because I know why god don’t make no mistakes he don’t make no mistakes everything he do has a reason behind it but this is a hard pill to swallow,” Yolanda Wright said.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe started by neighbor Danny White, you can do so by following this link.