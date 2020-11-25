Family And Friends Waiting For Answers On What Caused The Death of Chicago Police Officer

Family and friends of a Chicago police officer who was found dead inside his home are still waiting for answers from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on what caused his death.

The officer was identified as 46-year-old Titus Moore, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Moore was found unresponsive with no signs of trauma Tuesday morning inside his home near 94th and Wabash, according to authorities.

As flowers pile up outside the home with mourners paying their respects, Moore's family provided several pictures to NBC 5 giving the public a glimpse into the life of the officer.

Those who knew Moore described him as a great officer and a kind person. A neighbor told NBC 5 News off camera Moore would give the shirt off his back to help a friend.

Chicago police said Moore was an officer for 14 years with the department and served the 5th (Calumet) District on the city’s South Side.

Superintendent David Brown issued a statement Tuesday following Moore’s death and said in part, “I ask that you keep his family in your prayers, and I offer my sincerest condolences to his loved ones and coworkers.”

A procession was held late Tuesday afternoon as his fellow brothers and sisters in blue paid tribute to Moore—escorting his body from his home to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Now, family members will await the results of an autopsy, as Moore's cause of death was still listed as pending as of late Wednesday afternoon.

CPD would not confirm to NBC 5 News if the officer was on medical leave at the time of his death.