Family, Activists Plead for Help in Solving Killing of Pregnant Woman on Chicago's South Side

As police continue their search for the individuals responsible for killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child, a community gathered together on Sunday to urge anyone with knowledge about the heinous crime to come forward.

According to Chicago police, 29-year-old Derricka Patrick was sitting in a car in the 7400 block of South Vincennes at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday night when two men walked up to the vehicle and opened fire, striking her multiple times.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Patrick was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Chicago activists gathered with her friends and family to pass out fliers and to plead with members of the public who may have information about the shooting to come forward.

“This is a day of service for our sister who was murdered,” Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef said. “Call this what it is – a state of emergency.”

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but no suspects are in custody, and now a family is left to grieve a tragic loss.

“You took a beautiful young lady out of this world,” Christine Blanton, Patrick’s mother, said. “You took my baby.”

Police say they do have some surveillance footage and ballistics evidence to work with, but are asking any witnesses to come forward with answers.

“We should not have a mother buried in the ground,” Yosef said. “We should not have a mother whose child will be without her for all these years.”

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered to anyone who can give information that will lead to an arrest in the case.