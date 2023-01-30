Families Left Reeling After 3 Women Killed Outside Los Angeles Rental Home

Authorities in Los Angeles have an elite homicide division working on a shooting that happened outside of a short-term rental home, and as they go about their work, family members are reeling from the devastating tragedy.

Police have not yet released any suspect information, or circumstances leading up to the shooting, which left three people dead and four others in the neighborhood near Beverly Hills.

The three women found shot to death in a car parked outside a short-term rental home in LA were longtime friends, identified by authorities as Iyana Hutton of Chicago, Nenah Davis of Bolingbrook and Destiny Sims, who lived in Arizona - but grew up on Chicago’s South Side.

Donna Howard is Sims' mother.

“I just miss her – we were alike in so many ways,” said Howard. “We are suffering over here. Her kids are suffering. Chicago is suffering.

Howard says she last spoke with her daughter Friday evening. She says Destiny told her she was going an album release party for a childhood friend.

“She was calling to check in and I told her don’t worry about kids – just enjoy yourself,” she said.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened at the home where the shooting took place. Neighbors says police have been at the home several times before this incident.

”There’s usually some sort of issue the cops have been called on a rental, more and more cops and it’s really not fair to the people in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Rachel David.

Destiny loved to draw and do hair.

She leaves behind three children, ages 1, 5 and 6, and her mother says she will raise her grandchildren now.

She is also aiming to raise funds online to bring her daughter's body back to Illinois, while remaining hopeful that an arrest will come soon.

“I moved them out of Chicago for a better life and for the most part they were doing good,” Howard said. “I’m going to miss her."