Famed Chicago Italian Restaurant Spiaggia Closing After Decades

Spiaggia - regarded as one of the top Italian restaurants in Chicago and the nation, announced Friday it won't reopen, explaining the fine dining establishment was unable to reach an agreement with its landlord.

The restaurant at One Magnificent Mile, as well as its more casual sister property, Café Spiaggia, on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Oak Street, initially closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Setting the standard for fine Italian dining has been our honor.

Celebrating it with you has been our joy.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the restaurant said, "We were very much looking forward to welcoming back our cherished family and guests. Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in our efforts with the landlord to restructure our soon-to-expire lease, which was necessary to reflect the realities of operating a restaurant in an office building, post-pandemic."

The restaurant has received and been nominated for a number of awards over the years, including in 2020, when the establishment was named a James Beard Award Finalist for its Wine Program.

In April, Spiaggia was one of 24 Chicago restaurants to receive a Michelin star.

In its statement Friday, the restaurant added "it has been such an incredible journey for all of us, and we are beyond proud of, and grateful for, 37 remarkable years."

"The endless number of special occasions, the most passionate staff and the amazing talent who honed their skills in our kitchens and dining rooms throughout the years, and who are still delighting guests around the country, will remind us that Spiaggia and Cafe Spiaggia will live forever," the statement read.