Fallout continues after thieves steal merchandise from freight train in Chicago

It was a scene that unfolded live on television as dozens of people rushed a railyard in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, stealing items from a parked freight train.

Monday, the investigation into that chaotic incident continues, with several arrests and more questions emerging about how the theft happened, and what can be done to prevent similar actions.

The incident occurred in a railyard near Lake Street and Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon. Groups were seen carrying boxes from trains, loading items into vans and cars and then driving from the scene.

Officers at the scene took at least two individuals into custody, with Union Pacific special agents telling NBC Chicago at least six people in total were arrested.

Currently, two individuals are facing misdemeanor charges, but the investigation remains underway.

Experts are now offering insights into the incident, and how similar heists have taken place nationwide.

“The sophisticated crews are playing chess,” Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at Cargonet, said. “We on the supply side chain are playing checkers.”

Jorge Montes, an attorney, says that often times the merchandise stolen in these thefts ends up on online marketplaces, which is something consumers need to be wary of.

“(Some items) still have electronic tags on them,” he said. “You should know that they’re stolen.”

Union Pacific officials say they are working with their agents and local police to identify more suspects, and are reviewing surveillance footage from the railyard and nearby businesses.

The company issued a statement Monday afternoon:

“Union Pacific, along with the Chicago and Metra Police Departments, continue to investigate the cargo thefts that occurred Friday. So far, four arrests have been made, and we are working to identify more suspects. The rampant thefts that occurred are serious crimes that threaten our nation's supply chain. We plan to seek prosecution to the full extent of the law.

“Union Pacific's Special Agents work closely with local law enforcement agencies to identify, respond and investigate cargo thefts, especially those that occur on tracks in urban areas. We also rely upon a variety of new technologies to conduct surveillance on our tracks, rail yards and infrastructure.”

The company says four arrests were made by its police force, and that at least some of the merchandise has been recovered.