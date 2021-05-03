xfinity

Fallen Utility Pole Causes Comcast Cable, Internet Outage in Chicago's Western Suburbs

A construction crew knocked over a utility pole in Chicago’s western suburbs, causing damage to cable company fibers and a Comcast service outage in the area.

According to a spokesperson for the company, a crew was doing work near Interstate 294 and St. Charles Road in suburban Elmhurst on Monday afternoon when they accidentally knocked down a utility pole.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The pole caused damage to fiber used by Comcast, and a service outage was reported, potentially impacting thousands of cable, internet and phone customers in the western suburbs.

Local

Deerfield 2 hours ago

Heartwarming Military Family Reunion: Dad Surprises Sons at Deerfield School

Luis Robert 2 hours ago

White Sox OF Luis Robert Out for Several Months With Right Hip Flexor Injury

According to a Comcast spokesperson, a crew is on scene working to restore service, but no timetable is currently available for completion of the work.

The outage is impacting a number of retail stores in addition to homes, and is even impacting school districts. Internet service has been cut off in District 97 school buildings in Oak Park, River Forest and Hillside, according to officials.

This article tagged under:

xfinityComcastOak ParkElmhurstRiver Forest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us