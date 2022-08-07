Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French's Star Retired at Ceremony Marking 1 Year Since Death

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French was honored by family members, colleagues and local dignitaries at an emotional ceremony to commemorate one year since her line-of-duty death.

French, 29, was shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire during a traffic stop Aug. 7, 2021 in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

A solemn scene unfolded on Sunday as a ceremony took place to enshrine French's Chicago Police Star into the Superintendent's Honored Star Case. French’s Star, #15013, was permanently retired and displayed "to ensure her courage and dedication will never be forgotten," according to Chicago police officials.

"One year ago today we lost Chicago police officer Ella Grace French to senseless gun violence," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said, speaking to the large crowd that had gathered. "Today right here, right now, we take this day back."

French was more than a police officer, but a daughter, sister and friend. She was described as committed, compassionate and kind to all who came in contact with her.



"She was all of those things and so, so, so much more," said her mother, Elizabeth French. "To me she was Ella Grace, my daughter."

Ella French's police star is now enshrined at Chicago Police Headquarters for all to see.

"This wall… this wall of heroes," her mother added. "It breaks my heart to be putting Ella’s star on this wall today. But my heartbreak is tempered with pride. I am so proud of the hero that is Ella."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also delivered remarks, touching on Ella French's impact.

"Though she’s no longer physically with us, her presence and legacy is with us every single day and that is a gift to our entire city," Lightfoot said.

"Chicago Police Officer Ella Grace French will live on in our memories as she does in the lives that she’s saved and the many hearts of those that she loved," Pritzker added.