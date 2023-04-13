Note: The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. It will be streamed live in the player above once it begins.

Chicago Firefighter Lt. Jan Tchoryk will be laid to rest Thursday, one week after he died while battling a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Wednesday, during a visitation service at Cumberland Chapels in suburban Norridge, family, friends and colleagues turned up to pay their respects for the fallen firefighter. Hundreds of members of the CFD held a walk-through at the visitation, and more are expected Thursday to say their final goodbyes.

“He was just really a wonderful fella," said John O'Shea of Tchoryk. "Well liked…well liked by everybody. And it’s just really sad what happened.”

55-year-old Tchoryk, a 26-year veteran of the department, suffered a heart attack while responding to a fire while climbing the stairs to fight a fire on the 27th floor of a Gold Coast apartment building on April 5, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

His official cause of death was hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, officials said.

"He was making his way up to the fire floor, they had to take the stairs because the elevators were out, and then he went down," said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "He was with his crews when he did, a mayday was called for help. The crews then started treating him right away by doing CPR on the scene and got them back to the lobby where they continued and ambulance 66 took him and they continued CPR to the hospital along with members ... despite their best efforts he succumbed to his injuries."

Tchoryk's funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church, located at 5000 N. Cumberland Ave. in Chicago. The service and procession will be streamed live in the player above once it begins.

The funeral is the first of two firefighter funerals to be held in Chicago this week. Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitation services will be held for Jermaine Pelt, 49, who died while battling a house fire on the city's South Side.

Pelt’s cause of death was ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the medical examiner’s office. Two other firefighters were also injured in that blaze.

Pelt's funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Chicago’s House of Hope, and will also be broadcast live on NBC 5.