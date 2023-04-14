In 2nd CFD Funeral This Week, Fallen Firefighter Jermaine Pelt To Be Laid to Rest Friday

Editor's Note: The funeral of Jermaine Pelt is set to begin at 11 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed live in the player above once it begins.

One day after hundreds of first responders said goodbye to fallen Chicago fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk, members of the Chicago Fire Department will again gather Friday for the funeral of Jermaine Pelt, a Chicago firefighter who also died in the line of duty last week.

Pelt, a father of two who recently celebrated his 49th birthday, had been a member of the department since 2005. He had worked in the city's Roseland community for his entire career, according to CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

"He just walked his daughter down the aisle for her wedding and she's on a honeymoon right now," Nance-Holt said last week through tears.

Pelt, who in addition to working as a firefighter was a Registered Nurse and a paramedic, died last Tuesday while battling a multi-alarm blaze in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. According to authorities, he was manning a hose in one of the buildings when "conditions worsened."

All firefighters were ordered out of the building, but Pelt "went down" just as that order was being issued, Nance-Holt said.

"Despite our best efforts -- our firefighters and paramedics, they worked feverishly on Jermaine doing CPR all the way from the scene to Christ Hospital -- he passed away," she said through tears.

Pelt’s cause of death was ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Thursday afternoon in Oak Lawn, in a line that stretched outside the building, hundreds of friends, family and fellow firefighters paid their respects to Pelt during a visitation service at Blake Lamb Funeral Home.

"He was always there for us, always had a smile on his face. Always dependable," Battalion Chief Christopher Olszewki said. "He was a great fireman, a better friend. We'll bless him."

Pelt's funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Chicago’s House of Hope, located at 752 E 114th St. A funeral procession will follow as Pelt's body will travel to his final resting place at Lincoln Cemetery.

NBC 5 will stream the service live in the player above once it begins.