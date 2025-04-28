Chicago Fire

Fallen Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer's funeral set for Tuesday

Meyer died after a garage collapsed following a fire in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Funeral services for fallen Chicago Fire Department Cpt. David Meyer will be held Tuesday in suburban Niles.

According to officials, Meyer’s services will be held beginning at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a procession occurring before the funeral from a Chicago funeral home to the church.

The funeral services will air live on NBC 5 Chicago. They will also stream on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel, as well as in the NBC Chicago mobile app.

A public visitation will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Malec and Sons Funeral Home in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood, officials said.

Meyer was killed while battling a garage fire in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the flames had been put out in the garage but then the structure collapsed, critically injuring Meyer.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, a fire was deliberately set in a trash bin, and the blaze spread to the garage. The fire was one of at least a half dozen trash can fires set in the area in recent weeks, with five of them occurring on Crystal Street, authorities said.

As a result of the determination the fire was deliberately set, a criminal investigation was launched, and a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder and arson in the case, according to Chicago police.

Meyer was a 28-year veteran of the department, and is survived by his wife and four children, according to the department.

