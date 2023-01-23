Fall Out Boy to Headline Last-Minute Show in Chicago in ‘Incredibly Rare Performance'

Fall Out Boy will be hosting a last-minute, "incredibly rare" performance in Chicago this week, the band announced Monday.

The show will take place Wednesday at the Metro, as part of the venue's 40th anniversary celebrations.

"Metro veterans and hometown heroes Fall Out Boy make an epic return to our stage for an incredibly rare club performance, marking the second half of Metro's 40th Anniversary, this Wednesday," the venue posted on Facebook.

Tickets go on sale at noon CT and the show will be limited to those 18 and older, with a two-ticket limit. (UPDATE: Tickets to the show sold out within minutes)

The band is preparing for the launch of their first album in several years, but it remains unclear if guitarist Joe Trohman will be joining them for the hometown show.

News of the performance comes less than a week after Fall Out Boy posted a note from Trohman saying he was "taking a break" due to his "rapidly deteriorated" mental health.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Trohman wrote to fans. "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman acknowledged that he "absolutely" plans to "return to the fold" but the length of his absence is uncertain.

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he wrote. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Last week, the band dropped a new music video for their song "Love From the Other Side" off their upcoming album "So Much (For) Stardust," which is set for release on March 24.