Fall Out Boy Releases Some ‘Good News' For Fans Who Didn't Get Tickets to Surprise Chicago Show

Fall Out Boy fans might want to set another alarm this week.

Just minutes after tickets went on sale for the band's surprise, "incredibly rare" upcoming performance at the Metro, the band confirmed the show was sold out.

But it's not all bad news for Fall Out Boy fans.

"Bad news for some of you, the Metro show SOLD OUT," the band tweeted, just a few hours after the show was announced. "Good news for all of you, we're dropping another new song on Wednesday. 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' out at 10am ET/ 9am CT/7am PT on the 25th."

Bad news for some of you, the Metro show SOLD OUT. Good news for all of you, we’re dropping another new song on Wednesday. “Heartbreak Feels So Good” out at 10AM ET / 9AM CT / 7AM PT on the 25th. pic.twitter.com/h1LzWtOWvb — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 23, 2023

The band also on Twitter shared a clip from their "Heartbreak Feels So Good" music video, which appears to feature actress Nicole Kidman sitting alone in an empty theater."

"Somehow," Kidman can be heard saying, as she looks up at the big screen, "Heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

According to the tweet, the song will be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 12 hours before the band's surprise show at the Metro, as part of the venue's 40th anniversary celebrations.

"Metro veterans and hometown heroes Fall Out Boy make an epic return to our stage for an incredibly rare club performance, marking the second half of Metro's 40th Anniversary, this Wednesday," the venue earlier this week posted on Facebook.

Tickets were limited to those 18 and older and fans were given a two-ticket limit.

The band is preparing for the launch of their first album in several years, but it remains unclear if guitarist Joe Trohman will be joining them for the hometown show.

News of the performance comes less than a week after Fall Out Boy posted a note from Trohman saying he was "taking a break" due to his "rapidly deteriorated" mental health.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Trohman wrote to fans. "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman acknowledged that he "absolutely" plans to "return to the fold" but the length of his absence is uncertain.

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he wrote. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Last week, the band dropped a new music video for their song "Love From the Other Side" off their upcoming album "So Much (For) Stardust," which is set for release on March 24.