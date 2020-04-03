Fall Out Boy Donates $100,000 to Chicago Coronavirus Response Fund

Fall Out Boy is donating $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, the band announced Friday.

The fund is a partnership between the City of Chicago and United Way of Metro Chicago to deploy resources to agencies that can help individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus across the Chicago region.

The Fall Out Boy Fund started in 2017 as a way for the band to give back to their hometown of Chicago. In the past, the fund has given to Chicago Public Schools, Back to the Roots and other organizations, the band said.

Dr. Emily Landon is the chief infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Chicago Medicine, who moments after Pritzker issued the ordinance to take effect Saturday evening, took to the stand with a 7-minute-long speech that went viral after striking a chord for many individuals.

“Chicago is the city that we grew up in," Pete Wentz said. "It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can."

The Chicago Community Covid-19 Response Fund supports local organizations serving the region's most vulnerable neighborhoods. It is accepting donations on its website.

"No act of kindness is too small right now," Wentz said. "Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves.”