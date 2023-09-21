What to know about the ‘Harvest' Supermoon coming up

The fourth and final consecutive supermoon of 2023 will rise at the end of September, just a few days after the fall equinox takes place, according to experts.

Beginning Sept. 28, the supermoon -- aptly nicknamed the "Harvest Moon" -- will rise in the skies. It will reach peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. ET (2:57 a.m. PT) on Friday Sept. 29, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

Last month, the skies saw two supermoons -- one of which was a rare sight not expected to be seen again until 2037.

The 'super blue moon,' which occurred Aug. 30, was the closest full moon to the Earth's surface this year, EarthSky said, at approximately 322,043 miles from the planet.

According to NASA, a “supermoon” occurs when a full moon or a new moon is within 90% of its closest point to Earth.

Six days before the the "Harvest Moon," the fall equinox will take place.

The fall — or autumnal — equinox can land on Sept. 22 or 23 depending on the year. This year it lands on Saturday at 2:50 a.m. Eastern time in the Northern Hemisphere.