Fall 2022: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and More Things to Do in and Around Chicago

As cooler temperatures return and leaves start to shift colors throughout the area, things are falling into place for autumn — and there are countless ways to rake in the season in Chicago.

From pumpkin patches, to apples orchards, to haunted houses, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area.

Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the city:

Visit Pumpkin Patches

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center

Open Sept. 10 through Oct. 31, the pumpkin patch will have other fall activities, including an animal farm, a corn stalk maze and wagon rides.

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington, the patch will be open 9 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.

Tickets information is available here.

Bengston's Pumpkin Fest

The pumpkin farm opens Sept. 16, welcoming guests throughout October. In additional to picking pumpkins, the farm has a variety of rides, tractor rides, a haunted barn and a petting zoo.

Located at 13341 W. 51st St. in Homer Glen, the patch will be open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends.

Tickets information is available here.

Sonny Acres Farm

Sonny Acres will kick off its Fall Fest celebration Sept. 17, which will wrap up Oct. 31. Visitors can partake in an array of fall activities, including picking pumpkins, riding a haunted hayride and savoring sweet treats.

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets information is available here.

Abbey Farms

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, Abbey Farms will host pumpkin pickings, live music, a corn maze, various rides and other attractions.

Located at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Tickets information is available here.

Odyssey Fun Farm

Odyssey Fun Farms will open Sept. 24 for the season, offering guests the chance to pick pumpkins, cruise on hay rides and feed animals at its petting zoo, among other activities.

Located at 18900 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Tickets information is available here.

Head Apple Picking

Goebbert's Farm and Apple Orchard

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington, the orchard will be open 9 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.

Kuipers Family Farm

Located at 1N318 Watson Rd. in Maple Park, the orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Prairie Sky Orchard

Located at 4914 N. Union Rd. in Union, the orchard will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends.

County Line Orchard

Located at 200 S. County Line Rd. in Hobard, Indiana, the orchard will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Catch a Scare at a Haunted House

13th Floor

Located at 5050 River Rd. in Schiller Park, the house will be open differing hours from September through early November.

Ticket information is available here.

Basement of the Dead

Located at 42 W. New York St. in Aurora, the house will be open differing hours from September through early November.

Ticket information is available here.

Sonny Acres Farm

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the house will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Ticket information is available here.

Stroll Through the 'World's Largest' Corn Maze

Billed as the largest in the world, Richardson Corn Maze will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60 years of "James Bond" movies.

Visitors can wander among the range of actors that have brought the British secret agent to life across 27 films throughout the maze's 10-mile trail.

The Spring Grove farm is set to open Sept. 10, welcoming visitors to explore its maze and additional autumn attractions, including pumpkin picking, wagon rides and campfires.

The farm will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30.

Ticket information is available here.