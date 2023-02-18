Faith Leaders Spearhead Effort to Unite Woodlawn Community and Migrants at Wadsworth Shelter

A longstanding church in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood welcomed community members to its first bilingual service on Saturday - an effort to integrate the more than 100 migrants who call the former Wadsworth school home.

"We really want them to feel like they have a piece of home, here," said Rev. Kenneth Phelps, senior pastor of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

Phelps has partnered with Father's Heart International to provide an English- and Spanish-speaking Saturday service as part of the Chicago4All Initiative.

"I can just imagine the emotions they are going through, the fear they are facing, a new place, a new land," Yolanda Cruz of Father's Heart International said.

Leaders hope the partnership will encourage other churches and organizations to start something similar.

"We really, really need to try to change the narrative," one said.

Earlier in February, more than 100 migrants moved into the former Wadsworth Elementary School, which was transformed into a shelter. While some neighbors opposed the plan, the city still went forward with the conversion.

Ricardo, who came to Chicago from Venezuela and attended Saturday's service, said he was very thankful for the help he has received.

"He said very good, thank God, well received, and he’s very grateful for everything," a translator said, speaking for Ricardo.

With the shelter up and running, the faith leaders say now the focus should be on collaboration and uniting across cultures.

"They are here, they are human, some of the need help you know, and why not help them?" Phelps said.