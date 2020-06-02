Faith Leaders Lead Peaceful March in Chicago’s Bronzeville Neighborhood

Protesters in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood went on a more than 20-block march of solidarity on Tuesday night, with hundreds of people ultimately taking part.

The protesters marched down Martin Luther King Drive in an interfaith march, bringing different faith communities together for a common purpose.

“We are here together, people of faith or no faith, speaking out for justice against the murders of innocent people at the hands of law enforcement,” Rabbi Ari Hart of the Skokie Valley Synagogue said. “We’re looking for a better future.”

At least 18 faith leaders participated in the march, carrying a large sign with the name and likeness of George Floyd.

“To steal breath is a crime against God,” Pastor Eric Targ said. “People of color can’t breathe in this world.”

One of the clergy members participating in the event Tuesday was the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who showed his support at several stops along the way.

The event was a peaceful one, escorted by police in cars and on bikes.

“It’s important to stand up,” 12-year-old Karmella Reed said. “We should already have justice.”

The marchers are not just asking for police accountability, but also called out looters who’ve destroyed neighborhoods throughout Chicago over the last several days.

“We were really concerned to come out, but when we saw faith leaders, we knew they had our backs,” Vivian Harper, who marched Tuesday, said.