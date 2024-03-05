Facebook, Instagram, Threads outage reported in several cities. Here's what we know

Facebook and Instagram users reported issues with both social media websites Tuesday morning.

According to the website DownDetector, which offers a heat map of outages being reported across the U.S., a number of cities showed elevated reports of outages for both platforms in cities like Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their experiences as the Meta platforms appeared to log many out.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed on X that many were experiencing issues with its platforms.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Andy Stone wrote on X.

At the same time, some began experiencing slowness or issues with X. Outage reports started to rise just before 10 a.m. on DownDetector.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- are “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Cybersecurity expert Matthew Green said the outage appears to go beyond Meta.

“There are a number of services having trouble with at least parts of their systems, particularly the ability to log into websites,” said Green, an associate professor of computer science and member of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute. “This may indicate a common cause, like a failure at a major cloud services provider. At the moment nobody knows exactly what’s happening.”

The issues fall on Super Tuesday, a day where many users share their voting pride.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.