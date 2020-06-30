Facebook Announces Plans to Build $800M Data Center in DeKalb

Facebook will build an $800 million data center in DeKalb, the tech company announced Tuesday, a project that is expected to bring about 100 new operational jobs to Illinois.

The 907,000-square-foot facility, touted by the company as being "among the most advanced, energy- and water-efficient data center facilities in the world" will be the 12th Facebook data center in the country, according to the company.

“There are many variables that enter into the decision process for data center locations," said Rachel Peterson, vice president of Data Center Strategy for Facebook, in a statement, "and DeKalb provided many compelling reasons for Facebook to bring our newest data center to Illinois."

Facebook credited DeKalb's "access to renewable energy, a strong talent pool, higher education institutions, community partners and strong infrastructure" as reasons the city was chosen for the company's newest data center.

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate that DeKalb will be Facebook’s newest home,” said DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith in a statement. “It’s a boon to our community, and once online, this data center will be part of a network that connects people all over the world. We hope that the ripple effect of Facebook’s decision will be a catalyst for more companies to see all that DeKalb and this region have to offer.”

According to Facebook, the facility be supported by 100% renewable energy and use 80% less water than the average data center. Once completed, the data center will be LEED Gold certified, Facebook said.

Though a completion data wasn't announced, the company said "hundreds of construction workers will work onsite for several years" and noted updates can be found online.

Open jobs will be available for technicians, engineers, construction management, facility managers, logistics professionals, and security personnel. Visit the Facebook Careers page for Facebook job opportunities and the Mortenson website for construction opportunities.