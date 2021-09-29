Eyewitnesses Share Stories After Wild Shootout Leaves 5 Hurt in Fulton Market District

Eyewitnesses are sharing their stories after a wild shooting in the Fulton Market District left five people hurt, including four innocent bystanders.

Chicago police say that two cars were chasing each other through the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, sending people diving for cover.

“It was two guys hanging out of windows with guns,” one eyewitness said.

There were multiple crime scenes in the case, including at Milwaukee and Grand and Milwaukee and Des Plaines.

Several innocent bystanders were injured, including a man on a Divvy bike and a 29-year-old man who was riding in the vehicle of Crystal Wilson, who was driving for Lyft at the time of the shooting.

“I was driving southbound, trying to make a left onto Grand, and out of nowhere I hear a loud noise,” she said. “My passenger screamed out loud ‘I’ve been shot!’”

Wilson says a bullet tore through the bumper of her car, striking her passenger in the lower back. She then tried to put pressure on the wound, and called 911.

“I ran and I tried to find a towel to put on it, because the hole was so deep,” she said.

Harry McGraw was also walking in the area and also tried to help.

“We took our bandanas off and got there. I never experienced anything like this,” he said.

Now, police are left trying to piece together what happened in the wild shooting, and are working to collect more video evidence as the investigation continues.