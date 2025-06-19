Extreme heat watch takes effect in Cook County with searing weekend temps expected

The Chicago area is preparing for its first significant heat wave of the season, with officials in Cook County issuing an extreme heat watch ahead of dangerously high temperatures expected this weekend.

Extremely hot and humid temperatures are expected across the region from Saturday to Monday, with highs in the mid 90s each day that could be accompanied by heat indices of up to 105 degrees.

In addition to the searing daytime highs, an additional risk will be posed by overnight lows that are likely to stay just below 80 degrees.

This means without air conditioning and proper hydration, our bodies can’t recover long enough to regulate our body temperatures, which adds to the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Dangerously high temperatures and humidity are anticipated throughout the region from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Nighttime temperatures will remain abnormally high due to high humidity, with dew point temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. The air temperature cannot be lower than the dew point temperature.

Temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, are around 115 degrees, but the nights still cool off 30 to 40 degrees because the air is so dry.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, don’t over-exert yourself outside, and take breaks in A/C when you can this weekend into next week.