Heat advisories and warnings remain in effect for the Chicago area and beyond.

All of Cook County, including the city of Chicago, is under an extreme heat warning Sunday, as are Kenosha County in Wisconsin and LaPorte County in northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

With scorching temperatures and a whole summer ahead of us, knowing how to protect yourself is crucial.

One way to get through is by drinking lots of water and staying in the shade. Experts also advise wearing light, cool clothing.

According to the National Weather Service, you should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and check up on vulnerable populations. The NWS lists infants, young children, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women as those at a higher risk.

The city of Chicago has six cooling areas at these community service centers:

Englewood Center: 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center: 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center: 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center: 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center: 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center: 4312 W. North Ave.

In Chicago, you can also go inside public libraires or police stations for relief from the heat.