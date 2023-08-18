Extreme heat expected Sunday through mid-week as rain likely to hold off

After rain earlier in the week and comfortable temperatures on Friday, the nearing end of summer is not holding off the heat that is expected to impact the Chicago area next week.

Following a mild day on Friday and anticipated seasonal temperatures on Saturday, excessive heat is forecasted to move into the region by Sunday, and could stick around for much of next week.

Dangerous heat/humidity develops Sunday through midweek (though there may be temporary relief at times for some). Given we haven’t had long stretches of oppressive heat this summer, take some time to refresh your heat preparedness: https://t.co/xO5bgWDHnK. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/UMxJKk7fRf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 18, 2023

Sunday's heat is likely to impact those visiting the second day of the Chicago Air and Water Show, with those attending advised to take precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat.

While overwhelming heat is anticipated for much of next week, parts of the region could see some temporary relief, particularly on Monday when temperatures are likely to be seasonal for much of the region.

Though areas around the lakefront will likely be slightly cooler, those living away from the lake could see heat indices above 100 degrees, with readings in the 90s.

Rain will not offer any reprieve in the area until Friday, when isolated thunderstorms are possible and temperatures are likely to fall back into the mid 80s.