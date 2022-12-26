Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents

The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike.

Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.

"Typically, it's the insulation," said Joseph Cohn with Boss Plumbing.

Cohn blames a lack of insulation around water pipes for many of the issues experienced by residents, which can cause the pipes to freeze and then to burst.

"Luckily, this family was sleeping here so they heard it pop and were able to shut down the water right away," Cohn said about a home he was repairing.

Shutting off water flow quickly is key to minimizing damage, according to Cohn, and he recommends everyone knows how to shut off the water line coming into their homes.

"Let the whole family know where the shut off valve is for the home. In my 20 years, it will create a lot less damage if you do that," said Cohn.

In another part of suburban Glen Ellyn, resident Elyse Kennard is having to celebrate Christmas without water.

"The toilet doesn't flush, so we've had to go out to take showers. Luckily, my brother is kind enough to let us go there," said Elyse Kennard.

The water line coming into her house froze the day before Christmas Eve.

"My husband immediately called our plumber and the plumber told him there's nothing he could do other than turn off the water so the pipes wouldn’t burst," said Kennard.

She’s trying to prevent what happened last year when they woke up to burst pipes and a flooded floor.

The Kennard family is keeping their water line off until it's warm enough to fix it properly.

"We have to wait for everything to thaw out. It's still only 20 degrees out. So, by the end of the week it'll be 50. I'm just hoping our pipes don't burst," said Kennard.