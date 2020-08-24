Glendale Heights

Extra-Alarm Fire Reported at Glendale Heights Apartment Complex

An extra-alarm fire was reported at an apartment complex in Glendale Heights.

Firefighters were seen battling a blaze at a building at 170 S. Waters Edge Drive, one of several apartment buildings located at the location.

It was not immediately clear if there were an injuries or how many units were impacted by the flames.

Local

coronavirus illinois 2 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,612 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

Kenosha 5 mins ago

Lightfoot, Brown React to ‘God Awful' Video of Police Shooting Man in the Back in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The Glendale Heights fire department confirmed it was working with the Bloomingdale Fire Department on a structure fire at that location and asked "all residents to please stay away from the area at this time."

One resident reported hearing an explosion before witnessing smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Glendale Heightsfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us