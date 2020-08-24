Extra-Alarm Fire Reported at Glendale Heights Apartment Complex

An extra-alarm fire was reported at an apartment complex in Glendale Heights.

Firefighters were seen battling a blaze at a building at 170 S. Waters Edge Drive, one of several apartment buildings located at the location.

It was not immediately clear if there were an injuries or how many units were impacted by the flames.

The Glendale Heights fire department confirmed it was working with the Bloomingdale Fire Department on a structure fire at that location and asked "all residents to please stay away from the area at this time."

One resident reported hearing an explosion before witnessing smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

