Explosion in Berwyn Leads to Gas Leak, Street Closures, Officials Say

Residents in suburban Berwyn are being asked to stay away from the area near 33rd Street and Oak Park Avenue after an explosion occurred near a business.

According to a social media post from Berwyn officials, first responders are at the scene after what authorities are calling an "accidental" explosion in the 3300 block of Oak Park Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Berwyn firefighters are being joined by other departments in responding to the scene, according to officials. Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames and to contain an active gas leak.

Residents are being asked to “stay clear of the area,” and officials say that more information will be released as it becomes available.

According to Total Traffic, Oak Park Avenue is closed in both directions between 35th Street and 32nd Street because of the incident.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.