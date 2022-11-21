EXPLAINER: Why Are Court Records Sealed in Delphi Murders' Case?

An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday whether sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released.

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor.

State police have revealed incremental details since investigations began after the February 2017 double killing. But the public and the media have called for more information since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest.

Those calls could be answered on Tuesday, providing a fuller picture of the killings that have haunted the northwestern Indiana city of about 3,000 — and where Allen lived and worked at a local CVS store.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a brief with the court Monday urging Allen County Judge Fran Gull to unseal the probable cause affidavit and charging information. Gull — assigned to the case after the judge for Carroll County, where Delphi is located, recused himself — will hold a hearing Tuesday in Delphi to determine whether documents will be publicly released.