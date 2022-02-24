Explainer: What are Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty?

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has invoked Article 4 of its founding document as part of its response to the crisis.

In NATO’s statement condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine, they mentioned that consultations of the North Atlantic Council were held under the provisions of Article 4 of the North Atlantic, or Washington, Treaty.

“We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance. Our measures and remain preventative, proportionate and non-escalatory,” the NAC said.

The statement also mentioned Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

“Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad,” officials said. “We stand united to defend each other.”

Those two articles will likely be mentioned extensively in coming days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, so here is a breakdown of what exactly those two articles entail.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for Putin to immediately cease military actions against Ukraine. “Peace on our continent has been shattered. We now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history.”

Article 4

The North Atlantic Treaty, also known as the Washington Treaty, is the legal document that cemented the formation of NATO in 1949.

A total of 12 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Italy, were among the founding members of the organization, which was created as a counterweight to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Over the years, 18 more members have joined the organization, including Turkey, Lithuania and Estonia.

Of the articles contained within the treaty, Articles 4 and 5 are the most-commonly cited, including in the current conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.

Under Article 4 of the treaty, any member can call for a consultation of the North Atlantic Council when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened.”

Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia invoked Article 4 on Thursday after Russia announced that it had begun an offensive military action against Ukraine.

This marks only the fifth time in the history of NATO that Article 4 has been invoked.

In NATO’s statement on the invocation of Article 4, they announced that they would proceed with “defensive planning” and other preparations in the event of further offensive military actions by Russia, but stopped short of announcing military intervention.

At the White House on Thursday, Harris called Russia’s attack on Ukraine unjustified.

Article 5

The most important section of the treaty is Article 5, which is known as the “commitment clause.” Within this clause, every member of NATO agrees that it will consider an armed attack against any member state, whether in Europe or North America, as an attack against all 30 members of the organization.

Article 5 has only been invoked once in the history of NATO, and the United States was the nation that invoked it after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In their statement on the Russian attack on Ukraine, officials with the NAC said that their commitment to Article 5 was “iron-clad,” an important line in the stand considering the nations that Ukraine borders.

The nation, the second-largest by land-area in all of Europe, borders Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, all of whom are members of NATO.

Estonia and Latvia both border Russia itself, and Lithuania and Poland both share a border with Belarus, which has reportedly aided Russia in its attacks against Ukraine.

As a result of the close geographic proximity to the conflict, NATO has indicated that Article 5 would be enacted if Russia were to launch any attacks against its member states, which would represent a dramatic escalation in the conflict.