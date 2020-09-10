Expired Illinois Driver's Licenses Extended to November

Illinois drivers with expired licenses are being given a one-month extension by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

All Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration, restricted driving permits and monitoring devices that are currently expired or set to expire by Sept. 30 have been extended until Nov. 1, according to White’s office.

Seniors age 75 and older are also being given a one-year extension on expiration dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” said White.

Illinois drivers with suspended or revoked licenses do not qualify for the one-year extension.