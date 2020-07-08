Expiration Dates Extended for Illinois Driver's Licenses, ID Cards, License Plate Stickers

Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended an additional month, to Nov. 1, 2020, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.

The extension includes licenses, cards and stickers with July, August and September expiration dates, White said, encouraging drivers to delay in-person visits to the DMV, especially during high temperatures, and use the online portal instead.

“Extending expiration dates until Nov. 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White in a statement. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility."

Those who must visit a DMV should "come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time," White said. They also should use the online preregistration application to speed up in-person transactions.

License plate renewals are one of multiple online transactions available to help drivers avoid waiting in line at a DMV. June 2020 saw an increase of 110 percent in online license plate sticker renewals compared to last June, according to White's office.

"Through July 31, Driver Services facilities are serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions," White's office said. "Face masks are required."