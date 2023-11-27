Experts are warning shoppers this holiday season of the riskiest scam in both the Chicago area and the nation.
According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping is the "no. 1 riskiest scam" in the nation and locally, with the holidays, and Cyber Monday, making it "prime time for high-risk online shopping scams."
Data found that online shopping scams were the top scam in 2022, according to the BBB's "Scamtracker Report." And experts fear supply shortages could force some shoppers to turn to riskier sites this holiday season.
“This joyous holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year for fraudsters,” Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO, said in a statement. “They love raking in bundles of money with minimal work. Con artists capitalize on the fact that families are busy preparing for the celebrations. Shoppers are in a rush to find the best deals on the most sought-after products.”
According to Barnas, you can get "zapped online in a couple of minutes and lose money, identity information, plus peace of mind."
The BBB urged shoppers to be vigilant. That includes being caution about which sites you click on, where you reveal your credit card information and avoiding misleading social media advertisements.
“Be vigilant about where you shop online and how you do internet searches. If you do it properly the first time, you win in the long run," Barnas said.
The BBB warned that "ads for great online deals are everywhere, tempting consumers with great prices and free shipping offers," but scammers often create fake websites to lure shoppers to substandard products with "too good to be true" prices." In some cases, shoppers place orders that never come at all.
Here are some tips experts suggest to avoid falling prey this holiday shopping season and beyond.
- Beware of fake websites: "Watch out for false advertising and closely monitor the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Ensure websites use the correct business name spelling and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, and search for contact information."
- Great photos do not mean it’s a great offer. "Website photos can be copied and used in online shopping scams."
- Research before you buy. Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only. Use BBB.org to check business ratings and reviews before you buy. Also, read tips for spotting phony reviews. Look for secure web addresses, which begin with 'HTTPS,' not just 'HTTP.'"
- Keep your antivirus software up to date. "Ensure you have antivirus software installed on your computer or mobile device and that it is current."
- Price check before you buy. "Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading. Do your homework by comparing prices. Remember that the “best deal” may not be the real deal."
- Use your credit card. "It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges appear later, you can contest them through your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer this same protection. Never purchase with online sellers by giving them prepaid debit cards or wiring money."
- Check return policies. "Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. Read the fine print before you buy. Understand the return or exchange policy for the item you want to purchase. Get gift receipts so the recipient can return or exchange the item, if necessary."
- Watch out for phishing scams. "Busy schedules and increased purchases make it easier to miss – and fall victim to – a phishing scam. Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers."
- Look for the BBB Seal. "Shop with confidence on Cyber Monday by choosing businesses that prioritize trust."