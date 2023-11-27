Experts are warning shoppers this holiday season of the riskiest scam in both the Chicago area and the nation.

According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping is the "no. 1 riskiest scam" in the nation and locally, with the holidays, and Cyber Monday, making it "prime time for high-risk online shopping scams."

Data found that online shopping scams were the top scam in 2022, according to the BBB's "Scamtracker Report." And experts fear supply shortages could force some shoppers to turn to riskier sites this holiday season.

“This joyous holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year for fraudsters,” Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO, said in a statement. “They love raking in bundles of money with minimal work. Con artists capitalize on the fact that families are busy preparing for the celebrations. Shoppers are in a rush to find the best deals on the most sought-after products.”

According to Barnas, you can get "zapped online in a couple of minutes and lose money, identity information, plus peace of mind."

The BBB urged shoppers to be vigilant. That includes being caution about which sites you click on, where you reveal your credit card information and avoiding misleading social media advertisements.

“Be vigilant about where you shop online and how you do internet searches. If you do it properly the first time, you win in the long run," Barnas said.

The BBB warned that "ads for great online deals are everywhere, tempting consumers with great prices and free shipping offers," but scammers often create fake websites to lure shoppers to substandard products with "too good to be true" prices." In some cases, shoppers place orders that never come at all.

Here are some tips experts suggest to avoid falling prey this holiday shopping season and beyond.