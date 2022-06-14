Experts Offer Tips on How to Beat This Week's Chicago Heat Wave

Extremely hot weather is expected this week, with Chicago potentially seeing record-breaking temperatures, and experts are offering their advice on how to stay safe.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the Chicago area. According to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the worst of the heat is expected to occur Tuesday afternoon.

Here are some tips that experts are offering for those residents looking to stay safe during the abnormally-hot temperatures.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Stay hydrated by drinking water. Avoid alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and sodas.

Stay indoors and out of the sun.

Keep all electric lights turned off or lowered down.

Dress comfortably in light and loose clothing.

Keep yourself, family, and pets safe

Even if it's only for a few minutes, don't leave anyone or their pets in a parked car.

Provide shade and water to pets.

Limit outdoor activities and exercise on hot days.

Who to Contact in an Emergency

Chicagoans are encouraged to call 311 if they are uncomfortable or require assistance, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

By downloading the CHI311 app or visiting 311.chicago.gov, you can request a wellness check.

Call 911 if you or someone you know is suffering from a heat-related sickness or medical emergency.

Cooling Centers

Chicago has six community cooling centers that are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme heat. Click here for other cooling centers around suburban Cook County.