Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Chicago Area, 105-110 Degree Heat Index Possible

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the entire Chicago area until 8 p.m. Tuesday according to the National Weather Service, as near-record temperatures and dangerous humidity move into the area.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, temperatures are expected to climb to 98 degrees-- just one degree shy of the heat record, set in 1987 -- but extreme humidity will make the air feel even hotter, with heat indices reaching between 105-110 degrees in most locations.

Dangerously hot conditions can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service says. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Heat exhaustion, a milder form of heat-related illness can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.

Here are the signs of heatstroke to watch for:

An extreme high body temperature

Dizziness and nausea

Throbbing headache, strong rapid pulse

Red, hot and dry skin

Chicago has cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers, all of which will be active from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

While in the cooling areas, visitors must wear face masks, officials said. Free face coverings will be offered to those who do not have one and wish to use the cooling facilities, according to the city's website.

Relief from the heat isn't expected until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to dip back down into the 80s.