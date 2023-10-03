Excelling as a kicker in high school football, suburban high school sophomore overcomes adversity in new role

The Naperville North Huskies always embrace younger players coming into their first football season on the team.

For sophomore kicker, Leo Taylor, the nerves fell away almost as soon as he came onboard.

"They all loved me from the start, it was a great way to begin," Taylor told NBC Chicago.

Leo has an atypical trait: one arm that never fully developed due to Congenital Limb Difference.

"People generally think because I have one arm, it would be more tough, but I can’t let that get in front of me. I just have to work my hardest," Taylor said.

Taylor has earned plenty of praise from his head coach.

"I appreciate people noticing his uniqueness and that he’s a really good football player. He’s done a great job with it. He’s got a booming leg and we don’t see any difference in Leo. I know other people do. He’s our kickoff specialist right now and that’s a lot for a sophomore," coach Sean Drendel said.

Finding a home with teammates who have his back, Leo has become a vital part of Friday night football in Naperville.