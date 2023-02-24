Examining the Homeless Youth Crisis and What's Being Done to Combat It

Homelessness among families with children is often an invisible crisis.

Nearly one in seven Chicago students experience homelessness, according to a study by UChicago Urban Labs. But homeless advocates say those numbers could be higher because not all are counted accurately.

Many families may not be living in the streets, or in shelters. Some are likely doubling up with other family members, couch surfing or temporarily living in hotels as a means of survival.

NBC 5's Sandra Torres wanted to dig more into this issue and see how school districts in the Chicago area are addressing the problem. She worked with Photographer Greg Sanchez and George Mycyk to capture these stories that make up a three-part series.

The first part focuses on Chicago Public Schools, the second part hones in on School District 168 in the southern suburbs and the third highlights the problems students are facing at the college level.

See and read these stories below:

Chicago Public Schools

NBC 5's Sandra Torres found out how school districts and homeless advocates are addressing it, as part of her "Homeless Youth Crisis" series.

Community Consolidated School District 168

NBC 5's Sandra Torres found out District 168 has gone above and beyond to help students and families experiencing homelessness. This is the second part of her series called "Homeless Youth Crisis."

A south suburban school district is working to combat homelessness in the area that has affected nearby families and students, NBC 5's Sandra Torres reports.

DePaul University and City Colleges

Sandra Torres takes a look at local organizations stepping up help address and provide resources for local college students who are housing insecure.

For many college students, figuring out how to pay for housing and basic needs has become a real challenge. NBC 5's Sandra Torres interviewed some students who experienced homelessness as part of her "Homeless Youth Series."

