Examining President Jimmy Carter's legacy: A textbook definition of the American Dream

Jimmy Carter's legacy as a president and philanthropic pioneer is also a coveted subject for historians. They're also mourning his death for the trailblazing path he forged, one they say will be hard to replicate.

Carter's life was a textbook definition of the American Dream, and what one local historian admires because of how he blended his compassion for people and his scientific background as an engineer.

"He believed in science, he believed in rationality, and he believed that if you give people a chance, they will do the right thing," Boston University political historian Thomas Whalen said.

Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100, was a nuclear engineer. He served aboard a nuclear submarine in the 1950s, and historians say he approached politics with an engineer's focus. Whether it was helping to facilitate the Department of Education, working tirelessly to negotiate a solution for the Iran hostage crisis or brokering diplomatic relations with China, Whalen said Carter maintained integrity and respect while handling some of the most delicate political situations.

“He also negotiated the treaty that handed back the Panama Canal to the people of Panama themselves – something that the incoming president, Donald Trump, is now trying desperately to revoke," he said. "We can only hope to have a president as good as Jimmy Carter."

With so many touched by Carter's life and wanting to honor him, a virtual condolence card has been set up where you can share memories or kind words.