Examining Four Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios Entering Week 18

Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday. They could also finish the season with the No. 4 pick, depending on how certain games break in Week 18.

The Bears shut down quarterback Justin Fields (hip strain) and will start Nathan Peterman on Sunday vs. the Vikings. It's unclear how much the Vikings will play their starters. Minnesota can earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a 49ers loss, but the chances of the 49ers losing to the Arizona Cardinals are slim.

Here are the possible draft scenarios for the Bears entering Week 18:

If the Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans lose to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will finish the season with the No. 1 overall pick. If the Bears lose and the Texans lose, the Bears will earn the No. 2 pick.

If Peterman knocks off the Vikings on Sunday, the Bears will have to be tuned into two late games to determine their draft fate.

If the Bears win and the Cardinals and Denver Broncos both lose, then the Bears will stay at No. 2. If the Bears win and one of those two teams loses, then the Bears will pick at No. 3. If the Bears win and both teams lose, the Bears will slide down to No. 4.

The Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. David Blough will start for the Cardinals at quarterback. The Cardinals signed Blough to their active roster on Dec. 14.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will play the Los Angeles Chargers. There's a chance the Chargers will have their playoff seeding locked up before kickoff and will sit their starters.

However Sunday shakes out, it will have a massive impact on the Bears' rebuild as they enter a critical offseason.

