Ex-Sky Star Diamond DeShields Receives 2021 Championship Ring

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Former Chicago Sky star Diamond DeShields finally received her 2021 championship ring on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.

DeShields, who now plays with the Phoenix Mercury, was greeted with a roaring cheer from fans and was met with big hugs from Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, Dana Evans, Azura Stevens, Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper before tip-off. The Sky won its  first WNBA title in franchise history last October after they beat the Mercury 80-74 in front of a sold out home crowd.

The Sky drafted DeShields third overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft. In four seasons, she averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and was named an All-Star in 2018.

DeShields was traded to the Mercury this past February in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Sky and the Indiana Fever.

