Ex-NFL QB on Bears' Justin Fields: ‘There's a Lot to Like'

Ex-NFL QB on Justin Fields: 'There's a lot to like' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields flashed his potential last Saturday in the Bears' final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

He confidently led the first-team offense to successful drives down the field. Fields flashed his reads, accuracy, arm strength and most importantly for any Bears quarterback, his ability to escape the pocket.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fields came out of the game at the end of the first half with an impressive stat line. He completed 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He ended with a QBR of 146.4 and chiseled his name in as QBR leader in the NFC for the preseason.

Many Bears fans attempted to discredit the success, saying Fields played a lot of the Browns' second-team defense and pointed to the fact that it was a preseason game. Yet, one ex-NFL QB thinks Fields has plenty of potential and was excited about what he saw from Saturday's preseason finale.

"I think there's a lot to like," O'Sullivan said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "He was using his playmaking ability to make space and make the people around him better. He's got the capacity to run and create with his feet, but he's outside the pocket looking to throw. Couple that with the growth that we can see within the pocket, those things all coming together."

Fields gave Bears fans glimpses of what's possible to come in the regular season with his development. It's clear he's improved this off-season with his accuracy, ability to escape the pocket and create plays with his feet.

Some take issue with the roster around him. Ryan Poles and the front office didn't structure the roster in an ideal way for Fields to thrive. The Bears are in the midst of a rebuild, and because of that, this season will likely be difficult for Fields.

RELATED: Mooney knows Fields will make 49ers 'pay' for passing on QB in draft

Without Allen Robinson on the team, Fields is left with Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Cole Kmet for receiving corps. Plus, the offensive line is still a major issue. Poles signed veterans Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff to help soften the blow at the position group, but neither has impressed this preseason.

Despite the roster issues, O'Sullivan thinks Fields can thrive on his own through Luke Getsy's offense.

"If you're talking about just the quarterback position -- improvement, growth -- I think this year's a great opportunity," O'Sullivan said. "It doesn't matter who's around him. If he can get out there and be creative with his feet and have all the pocket mechanics and accuracy down the field. There are going to be exciting playmaking, splash plays that get everybody excited."

The most pressing skill Fields needs this season is his effectiveness in avoiding pressure in the pocket and making plays on the run. Last season, Fields was sacked 36 times. He and Andy Dalton were sacked a league-leading 58 times. Pocket awareness is crucial for the upcoming season, especially with the status of the offensive line.

If Fields can manage himself well and make smart decisions, he'll have a successful season despite the tallies in the win column.

"It's an exciting time to be a Bears fan," O'Sullivan said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.