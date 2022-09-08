Ex-NFL Player Says Justin Fields Should ‘Demand a Trade' From the Bears

Ex-NFL player says Fields should 'demand a trade' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The national media hasn't shined the spotlight away from the Chicago Bears this off-season.

If anything, the light's gotten brighter.

"Justin Fields should demand a d--n trade," ex-NFL cornerback and ESPN analyst, Dominique Foxworth said. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn't draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade."

Fair point. It matters because the cap mismanagement is why this year’s roster is not good. You will have wasted at least the first 2 years likely more of Fields on rookie deal which is when you should have most flexibility. https://t.co/uJDsDtt9CG — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) September 8, 2022

Sheesh. Talk about melodramatic.

It's disheartening how misguided some are with the Bears' new regime. There's a new Matt and Ryan in town -- and it's not Nagy and Pace -- it's Eberflus and Poles. The new duo has a plan in place for the roster.

Down the line, the plan ends with the Bears using their plus $100 million in cap space next off-season to overhaul the roster with talent. For now, it starts with the team filling the gaps with short-term, minimum value deals.

Does national media expect Equanimeous St. Brown to be a WR1 forever? Will Nicholas Morrow and Matthew Thomas be starting linebackers on the next playoff Bears team?

No offense to those guys, but absolutely not.

There's a plan in place, but these things take time. It's not easy to build a championship roster after trading away Khalil Mack and carrying the third-most dead cap in the NFL (~$62 million).

No, the Bears don't have a talented roster on the field this season. But, they do have enough talent and enough coaching to keep Justin Fields healthy and on a linear transgression.

Request a trade? What leverage does he have as a second-year quarterback? He threw for under 2,000 yards last season and failed to reach double-digit touchdowns.

Besides, Fields said it himself. He wants to be in Chicago.

"I'm glad to be here," Fields said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "I'm glad they [San Francisco 49ers] passed on me [in the draft]. I'm just ready to play this weekend."

