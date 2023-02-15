Crime and Courts

Ex-MTV Star Wanted for Trying to Meet a Child for a Sexual Encounter in Chicago Suburb

Smith was a contestant on the third season of the MTV show "Are You the One?" in 2015

Lake County Sheriff's Office

A former MTV star is wanted in the Chicago area after he was accused trying to meet a child for a sexual encounter, authorities said as they issued a nationwide arrest warrant Tuesday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's office, Connor Smith, 32, of Orland Park, is being sought for traveling to meet a minor, grooming a minor and disseminating harmful material.

Smith was a contestant on the third season of the MTV show "Are You the One?" in 2015.

Police said Smith was communicating with an undercover detective online for "the past several weeks." The detective was posing as a girl under the age of 15 and during conversations, Smith allegedly sent "sexually explicit images and videos of himself" and made arrangements to meet up "for a sexual encounter."

On Feb. 9, the day of the scheduled meet up, detectives tried to take Smith into custody, but he escaped and fled in his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Smith the following day and a Lake County judge set bond on the warrant at $1 million.

"Smith indicated he would surrender himself on the arrest warrant, but thus far, has failed to do so," the sheriff's office said. "If you see Smith, do not approach him, please contact the local law enforcement jurisdiction where you see him."

