Ex-Cubs Star Alfonso Soriano Visits Wrigley, Fans Show Love

By Tim Stebbins

Alfonso Soriano emerged onto the field, flashing a smile as he was greeted outside the Cubs dugout before Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Soriano's son's travel baseball team has a tournament this week in Indiana. With the Cubs in town, the team made a quick stop in Chicago Wednesday to take in a ballgame.

The ex-Cubs star was thrilled to be back at Wrigley, which he called home for seven-and-a-half seasons.

"Always fun, always fun. I love this place," Soriano said. "I love the city of Chicago. It's great for me always to come back to Chicago."

That love goes both ways. Soriano sat amongst fans Wednesday, and the Cubs showed him on the left field video board between innings.

Cubs fans showed their appreciation with a loud ovation for Soriano, who formerly was the highest-paid free agent in team history and played on the North Side from 2007-13.

He made three All-Star teams during that period, slugging 181 home runs — 12th in franchise history.

Cubs fans also shared their appreciation for Soriano on Twitter. His shirt, reading "Hot Dad Summer" was a major hit.

Welcome back, Soriano.

