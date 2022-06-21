Ex-Cubs Reliever Kyle Farnsworth Takes Up Bodybuilding, Is Jacked

Ex-Cub Farnsworth becomes jacked bodybuilder in retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At a listed 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Kyle Farnsworth was an intimidating presence on the mound during his baseball career.

And, well, some things never change.

Farnsworth, who last pitched professionally in 2016, has found a new calling in his retirement. The former Cubs reliever is now a bodybuilder, and he's absolutely jacked.

Farnsworth pitched 16 seasons in the big leagues, spending his most time with the Cubs (1994-2004). Memorably during that tenure, he was in the middle of a benches-clearing brawl vs. the Reds in 2003.

Cincinnati pitcher Paul Wilson charged the mound during a plate appearance after Farnsworth threw a pitch that sailed up and in. Farnsworth picked Wilson up and slammed him to the ground.

Farnsworth has had an interesting retirement since his big-league career ended. He played football in the Florida Football Alliance and was a dominant defensive end.

Every baseball player's career inevitably ends at some point. Nevertheless, Farnsworth has stayed busy.

