Ex-Bulls Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Chicago Bulls players Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade were elected to the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich are among the finalists who’ve been elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. Formal announcement will come at Final Four in Houston this weekend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2023

Gasol played two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2014-16, earning All-Star nods in each season. In 150 games with the Bulls, he averaged 17.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the regular season.

He helped the Bulls to the playoffs in 2015, supporting their series victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Gasol played 18 seasons in the league. He earned six All-Star nods, two NBA championships and the 2001-02 Rookie of the Year award.

Wade played one season in Chicago, his home city. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the 2016-17 season. He played ~30 minutes per game in 60 games with the Bulls that season.

He played 16 seasons in the NBA, earning 13 All-Star nods, 8 All-NBA selections, three NBA Finals rings and one Finals MVP award in 2005-06.

They will join Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich in the Hall.

